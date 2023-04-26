Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Northland Securities cut Nabriva Therapeutics from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.
Shares of NBRV stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The company has a market cap of $50.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89.
Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
