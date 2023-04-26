Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities cut Nabriva Therapeutics from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NBRV stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The company has a market cap of $50.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics

About Nabriva Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) by 102.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 402,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

