Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 260 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.56. The company had a trading volume of 118,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.64.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

