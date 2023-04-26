Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 1,660 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,353 shares of company stock worth $2,001,830. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.92. 4,152,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,297,191. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.47. The company has a market cap of $91.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.74.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.