Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXD stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.20. The stock had a trading volume of 273,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.69. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $5.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.17%.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

