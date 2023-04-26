Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $37,469,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $1,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.1 %

About Warner Bros. Discovery

NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,316,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,654,889. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $20.08.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

