Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,086,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,959,753,000 after purchasing an additional 141,902 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,718,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,538,000 after purchasing an additional 308,043 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,417,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,741,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.82.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.34. The company had a trading volume of 103,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,719. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.68 and a twelve month high of $207.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.48.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.00%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

