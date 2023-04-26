Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,975 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,550,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,884,000 after purchasing an additional 94,760 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,343,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,051,000 after purchasing an additional 18,135 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,291,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after purchasing an additional 167,373 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,106,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.10. The company had a trading volume of 582,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

