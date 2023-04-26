Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $4.26 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,027 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.7% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 426,020 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,934 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 2.4 %

UNH stock traded down $12.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $479.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,925. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $486.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.97. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 30.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

