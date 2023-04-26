Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises about 2.5% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,135,000 after purchasing an additional 608,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,390,000 after acquiring an additional 302,077 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,925,000 after acquiring an additional 212,999 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,645,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,698,000 after acquiring an additional 39,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 16.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,322,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,071,000 after acquiring an additional 329,047 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.31.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.6 %

Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,840. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

