Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 103.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,166,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $725,297,000 after buying an additional 5,161,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,002,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,369,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,590 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6,884.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,343,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,715 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,886,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,209,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.
BMY stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,282,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,751,454. The company has a market capitalization of $143.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.75.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 77.29%.
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
