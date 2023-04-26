MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.92 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS.

MSCI Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE MSCI traded down $11.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $459.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 1.15. MSCI has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $572.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $537.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.75.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.22.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 312.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after purchasing an additional 646,050 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,620,000 after purchasing an additional 251,686 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 953.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,182,000 after purchasing an additional 210,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,351,000 after purchasing an additional 124,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

