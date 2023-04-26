MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock traded down $10.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $460.23. 605,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,470. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $537.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.75. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 1.15.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in MSCI by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in MSCI by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.22.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

