Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 251,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $21,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 105,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 323,398 shares in the company, valued at $31,110,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.34.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $89.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,328,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,692,936. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.26%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.