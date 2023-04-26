Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 68 Per Share

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 68 ($0.85) per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $33.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Morgan Sindall Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Morgan Sindall Group stock opened at GBX 1,756 ($21.93) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,715.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,621.06. Morgan Sindall Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,330 ($16.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,290 ($28.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of £831.47 million, a P/E ratio of 1,343.94, a PEG ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Morgan Sindall Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Morgan Sindall Group

In related news, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 21,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,792 ($22.38), for a total value of £385,387.52 ($481,313.25). 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.