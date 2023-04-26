Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Capitalization Achieves $228.96 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $228.96 million and approximately $5.08 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001230 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00060663 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00037915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00019092 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006687 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 624,773,639 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

