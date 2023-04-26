Monte Rosa Therapeutics (GLUE) and The Competition Critical Analysis

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) is one of 279 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Monte Rosa Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monte Rosa Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Monte Rosa Therapeutics Competitors 1026 4085 11164 171 2.64

Monte Rosa Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $18.40, indicating a potential upside of 308.89%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 78.61%. Given Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Monte Rosa Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

83.2% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Monte Rosa Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A -$108.50 million -1.94 Monte Rosa Therapeutics Competitors $708.22 million $87.49 million -2.89

Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Monte Rosa Therapeutics. Monte Rosa Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Monte Rosa Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A -36.46% -30.76% Monte Rosa Therapeutics Competitors -4,287.13% -143.23% -40.86%

Risk & Volatility

Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 0.94, indicating that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Monte Rosa Therapeutics beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers. The company also develops CDK2 to treat ovarian, uterine, and breast cancers; NEK7 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, such as Crohn's disease, neurodegenerative disease, diabetes, and liver disease; VAV1, a target protein for autoimmune diseases; and BCL11A, a therapeutically-relevant protein in hemoglobinopathies. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.