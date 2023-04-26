Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.63

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.63 and last traded at $54.43, with a volume of 976759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNST. Argus lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.97.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.78.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $125,024.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,252.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

