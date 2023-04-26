Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MOH. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.17.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MOH stock traded down $4.38 on Tuesday, hitting $279.28. The stock had a trading volume of 492,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $278.44 and its 200-day moving average is $309.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $249.78 and a 52-week high of $374.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,165,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,743,000 after buying an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

