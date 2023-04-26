Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOHGet Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MOH. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.17.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MOH stock traded down $4.38 on Tuesday, hitting $279.28. The stock had a trading volume of 492,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $278.44 and its 200-day moving average is $309.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $249.78 and a 52-week high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOHGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,165,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,743,000 after buying an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

