Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.00

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.00.
Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78.
Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile
Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the business of operating pubs and restaurants. It operates under the United Kingdom and Germany geographical segments. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitchells & Butlers (MBPFF)
- Microsoft Crushes; Get Excited
- Here’s Why Google’s Report Is Just Good Enough
- Soft Guidance Shouldn’t Take the Shine Off Enphase Energy Stock
- It May Finally Be Time To Buy 3M
- Should Verizon Be In Your Income Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.