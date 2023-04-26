Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.00

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the business of operating pubs and restaurants. It operates under the United Kingdom and Germany geographical segments. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.