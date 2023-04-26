Milestone Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.1% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,685,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,261. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.73. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

