Milestone Asset Management LLC Invests $528,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamel Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 28,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.6 %

GLD stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.56. 4,629,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,682,494. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $190.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.96.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

