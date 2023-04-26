Milestone Asset Management LLC Invests $5.97 Million in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 322,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,969,000. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Milestone Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGOL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 110.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 85,706 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 70.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 23,728 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $843,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

SGOL traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.02. 1,321,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717,224. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $19.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.61.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

