Milestone Asset Management LLC Invests $369,000 in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFLO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,333. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average of $50.47. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.28 and a 52 week high of $50.61.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

