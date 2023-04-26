Milestone Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,437 Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XYLD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.09. The stock had a trading volume of 234,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,195. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.13. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $48.40.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

