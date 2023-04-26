Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.18-2.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.93-9.29 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE MAA traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,286. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.48. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $138.68 and a twelve month high of $207.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $543,026,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,687,000 after purchasing an additional 856,331 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,793,000 after purchasing an additional 37,637 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 867,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,612,000 after purchasing an additional 158,885 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

See Also

