Michael Tobin Buys 3,000 Shares of Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) insider Michael Tobin acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.02) per share, for a total transaction of £9,660 ($12,064.44).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 19th, Michael Tobin acquired 3,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.31) per share, for a total transaction of £10,350 ($12,926.19).

On Monday, April 3rd, Michael Tobin acquired 1,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.00) per share, for a total transaction of £4,000 ($4,995.63).

On Friday, March 31st, Michael Tobin bought 2,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.00) per share, for a total transaction of £8,000 ($9,991.26).

On Wednesday, March 29th, Michael Tobin bought 5,554 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.25) per share, for a total transaction of £23,326.80 ($29,133.01).

On Monday, March 27th, Michael Tobin bought 1,162 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.25) per share, for a total transaction of £4,880.40 ($6,095.17).

On Friday, March 24th, Michael Tobin bought 2,222 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.50) per share, for a total transaction of £9,776.80 ($12,210.32).

On Monday, January 30th, Michael Tobin bought 2,761 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.43) per share, for a total transaction of £9,801.55 ($12,241.23).

On Friday, January 27th, Michael Tobin bought 2,500 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 395 ($4.93) per share, for a total transaction of £9,875 ($12,332.96).

Audioboom Group Stock Performance

Shares of Audioboom Group stock opened at GBX 361 ($4.51) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £58.92 million, a PE ratio of -12,166.67 and a beta of 1.24. Audioboom Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 315 ($3.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,154.50 ($26.91). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 426.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 478.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.20.

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

