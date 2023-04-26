MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MetLife by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876,930 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 92.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,989,000 after buying an additional 2,530,149 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 296.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,497,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,038,000 after buying an additional 1,120,079 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $63,934,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in MetLife by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,277 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.23. 1,760,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,892,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day moving average of $68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 68.26%.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

