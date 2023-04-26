Metars Genesis (MRS) Price Down 6.4% This Week

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Metars Genesis token can now be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00005132 BTC on popular exchanges. Metars Genesis has a market cap of $91.07 million and approximately $94,294.40 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Metars Genesis Token Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official website is metars.io/home. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis.

Metars Genesis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.44277815 USD and is up 2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $116,676.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metars Genesis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metars Genesis using one of the exchanges listed above.

