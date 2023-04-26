Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY23 guidance at 6.80 to $6.95 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $6.80-$6.95 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $116.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $116.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.65.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,306 shares of company stock valued at $17,162,278. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. National Pension Service raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,654,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,417,000 after purchasing an additional 72,099 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.