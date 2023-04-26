Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Trading Down 4.5%

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 25.30 ($0.32). Approximately 279,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 259,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.33).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 62 ($0.77) target price on shares of Mercia Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Mercia Asset Management Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 27.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 29.30. The company has a market cap of £109.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 506.00 and a beta of 1.15.

About Mercia Asset Management

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

