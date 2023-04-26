MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,100 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the March 31st total of 5,340,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Shares of MEIP traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $4.88. 10,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,645. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.02.
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.20) by $4.80. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 49.80%. The firm had revenue of $32.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MEIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MEI Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on MEI Pharma from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.
MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
