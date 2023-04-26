Medifast (NYSE:MED) Sets New 12-Month Low at $93.81

Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $93.81 and last traded at $94.10, with a volume of 164186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MED shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Medifast from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medifast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Medifast Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.79. The company has a market cap of $984.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Medifast Increases Dividend

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.52. Medifast had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 100.42%. The company had revenue of $337.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

Insider Activity at Medifast

In related news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $239,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 571 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,298.81. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,695.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $239,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Medifast

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at about $813,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $930,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Medifast by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Medifast by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Medifast by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

