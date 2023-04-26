Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $1.00. 7,946 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 14,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MEDXF. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Medexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which provides healthcare products to Healthcare Professionals and patients and focuses on therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The firm products include Rasuvo, Ixinity and Triamcinolone Hexacetonide. The company was founded by Sylvain Chretien in January 2008 and is headquartered in Bolton, Canada.

