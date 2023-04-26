Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:MDP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.70 and last traded at C$7.75. Approximately 40,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 68,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Get Medexus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.75. The stock has a market cap of C$148.54 million and a PE ratio of -4.28.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

Featured Articles

