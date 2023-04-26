ME Group International plc (LON:MEGP) to Issue GBX 0.60 Dividend

ME Group International plc (LON:MEGP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ME Group International Trading Up 3.0 %

LON MEGP opened at GBX 129.99 ($1.62) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £491.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1,147.27 and a beta of 1.37. ME Group International has a twelve month low of GBX 80 ($1.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 146.50 ($1.83).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.25) target price on shares of ME Group International in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

