ME Group International plc (LON:MEGP) to Issue GBX 0.60 Dividend

ME Group International plc (LON:MEGP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
ME Group International Trading Up 3.0 %
LON MEGP opened at GBX 129.99 ($1.62) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £491.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1,147.27 and a beta of 1.37. ME Group International has a twelve month low of GBX 80 ($1.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 146.50 ($1.83).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.25) target price on shares of ME Group International in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.
Featured Stories
- Microsoft Crushes; Get Excited
- Here’s Why Google’s Report Is Just Good Enough
- Soft Guidance Shouldn’t Take the Shine Off Enphase Energy Stock
- It May Finally Be Time To Buy 3M
- Should Verizon Be In Your Income Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for ME Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ME Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.