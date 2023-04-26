McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $10.69 Per Share

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a report issued on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $10.69 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.61. The consensus estimate for McDonald’s’ current full-year earnings is $10.54 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.85 EPS.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.48.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $291.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $212.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.32. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $295.00.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.81%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.