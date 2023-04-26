Maytus Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,000. Netflix comprises about 4.3% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,072 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Netflix by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $612,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,471 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after acquiring an additional 977,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,599,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,008,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,629,906. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $325.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.78. The firm has a market cap of $143.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $379.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. UBS Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Read More

