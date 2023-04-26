Maytus Capital Management LLC Takes $7.38 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,380,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 8.3% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.79.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $10.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.56. 20,264,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,672,352. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $281.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,773 shares of company stock worth $16,176,150 in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.