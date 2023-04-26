Maytus Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Maytus Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRNS. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on VRNS. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Varonis Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Varonis Systems stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.70. 250,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $142.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.58 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.