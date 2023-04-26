Maytus Capital Management LLC Invests $2.52 Million in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,000. Salesforce comprises about 2.8% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total transaction of $120,147.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,328,083.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total transaction of $120,147.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,328,083.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,581 shares of company stock worth $9,125,096 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $2.52 on Wednesday, reaching $193.19. 1,572,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,192,646. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $200.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.19 billion, a PE ratio of 908.00, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.