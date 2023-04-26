Maytus Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000. Check Point Software Technologies makes up 1.4% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

CHKP stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,374. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.19.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

