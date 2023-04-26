Mattern Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 749.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after buying an additional 2,497,256 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

Shares of USB traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.36. 2,621,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,533,940. The company has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $53.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

