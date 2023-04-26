Mattern Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,497 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 8.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 10.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 241.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 66,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 4.1% in the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.59.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $6.55 on Wednesday, hitting $208.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,300,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,159,630. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.62.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

