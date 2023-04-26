Mattern Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.22) to GBX 3,000 ($37.47) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,879.86.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL remained flat at $60.71 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 712,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,870,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.64.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

