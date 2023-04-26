Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $651,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,149.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 284,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,617,000 after buying an additional 262,147 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 155,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 98,430 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 149,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,581 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IYM stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,527. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.01. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $106.29 and a 1 year high of $147.06. The stock has a market cap of $804.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.