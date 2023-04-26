Mattern Wealth Management LLC Buys 289 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,619,322,000 after buying an additional 305,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,640,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,816,769,000 after buying an additional 109,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $721,851,000 after buying an additional 152,826 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,425,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $540,464,000 after buying an additional 21,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 913.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,840,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $410,154,000 after buying an additional 1,659,056 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $3.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.12. 81,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $269.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

