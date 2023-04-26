Mattern Wealth Management LLC Buys 182 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,653,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW traded down $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,260. The firm has a market cap of $71.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.23 and a 200-day moving average of $225.65. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Barclays lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.64.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

