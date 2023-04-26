Matson Money. Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Matson Money. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,083,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,599 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Matson Money. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Matson Money. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $128,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $237,487,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,409 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.4% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,390,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,268,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,692 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

