Matador Resources (MTDR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Matador Resources (NYSE: MTDR):
- 4/21/2023 – Matador Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $57.00 to $61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/18/2023 – Matador Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $75.00 to $71.00.
- 4/14/2023 – Matador Resources had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2023 – Matador Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $68.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/27/2023 – Matador Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $78.00 to $57.00.
- 3/16/2023 – Matador Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2023 – Matador Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $72.00 to $66.00.
- 2/27/2023 – Matador Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $73.00 to $67.00.
Matador Resources Price Performance
NYSE:MTDR traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,156. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.86. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $73.78.
Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Matador Resources news, insider Billy E. Goodwin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,760,500.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Matador Resources news, insider Billy E. Goodwin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 286,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,760,500.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,598.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,035. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Matador Resources by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,101,000 after purchasing an additional 377,853 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Matador Resources by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,552,000 after purchasing an additional 135,179 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,297,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,245,000 after purchasing an additional 273,444 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
