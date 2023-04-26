Matador Resources (MTDR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Matador Resources (NYSE: MTDR):

4/21/2023 – Matador Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $57.00 to $61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/18/2023 – Matador Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $75.00 to $71.00.

4/14/2023 – Matador Resources had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2023 – Matador Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $68.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2023 – Matador Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $78.00 to $57.00.

3/16/2023 – Matador Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Matador Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $72.00 to $66.00.

2/27/2023 – Matador Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $73.00 to $67.00.

Matador Resources Price Performance

NYSE:MTDR traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,156. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.86. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $73.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 5.92%.

In other Matador Resources news, insider Billy E. Goodwin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,760,500.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Matador Resources news, insider Billy E. Goodwin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 286,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,760,500.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,598.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,035. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Matador Resources by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,101,000 after purchasing an additional 377,853 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Matador Resources by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,552,000 after purchasing an additional 135,179 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,297,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,245,000 after purchasing an additional 273,444 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

