Masco (NYSE:MAS) Shares Gap Up to $50.24

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.24, but opened at $52.72. Masco shares last traded at $53.91, with a volume of 894,649 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.92.

Masco Stock Up 3.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $3,849,762.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,357,268.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 56,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $3,198,549.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,519,862.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $3,849,762.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,357,268.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,227 shares of company stock valued at $17,222,643 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 118,819.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,319 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Masco by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,263,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936,601 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in Masco by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,395,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,800,000 after buying an additional 3,003,848 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Masco by 1,031.4% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,400,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,060,000 after buying an additional 2,187,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the first quarter valued at about $74,497,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

